Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,958 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 46.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

