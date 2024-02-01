Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,170 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.39% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 145.46%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

