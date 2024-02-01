Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 3,951 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Triumph Group worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGI stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

