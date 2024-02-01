Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Raymond James by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,045,000 after acquiring an additional 708,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $116.58.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

