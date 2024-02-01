Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Cut by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $289.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.