Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Solo Brands Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $253.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Solo Brands by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTC shares. William Blair cut Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

