SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading Down 5.3%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.75. 50,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 164,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

SOS Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Institutional Trading of SOS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SOS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOS during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

