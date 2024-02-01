Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 211 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of COP opened at $111.86 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

