Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.