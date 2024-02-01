Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,742,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

PFIX opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $114.42.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

