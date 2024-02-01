Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

