Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $373,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $75,226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 940.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,035,000 after acquiring an additional 321,198 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $211.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.34 and its 200-day moving average is $175.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.21.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,161 shares of company stock worth $12,811,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

