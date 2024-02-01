Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $95.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

