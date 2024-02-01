Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

TGT opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

