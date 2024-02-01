Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,374,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,251,000 after purchasing an additional 879,646 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average is $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

