Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.27. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.