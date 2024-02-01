Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE O opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

