Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

