Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

