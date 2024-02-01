Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after buying an additional 511,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 291,811 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 250,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $556.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

