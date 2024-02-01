Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAUG. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:UAUG opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

