South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 22,700 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Newmont by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $54.77.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

