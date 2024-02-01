South Dakota Investment Council Buys 800 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $356.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.29. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $391.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.