South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,254 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of IART stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

