South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

