South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,689,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,547,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 996,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after buying an additional 50,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,409,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAE

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.