South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $189.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.97.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

