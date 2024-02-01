South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.12% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $380,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at $681,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USPH. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

