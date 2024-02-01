South Dakota Investment Council Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,196. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $529.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.82. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $554.44. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.