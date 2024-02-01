South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.8 %

LH stock opened at $222.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

