South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,728,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 168,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.8 %

DINO stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

