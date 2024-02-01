South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.22% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,684,000 after acquiring an additional 565,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,078,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MD opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

