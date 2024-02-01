South Dakota Investment Council Sells 2,200 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,361,000 after buying an additional 180,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after buying an additional 53,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in YETI by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,167,000 after purchasing an additional 479,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

