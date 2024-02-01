South Dakota Investment Council Sells 42,315 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42,315 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

