South Dakota Investment Council Sells 5,420 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $404.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

