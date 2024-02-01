SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,454,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 6,536,760 shares.The stock last traded at $91.78 and had previously closed at $91.76.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.