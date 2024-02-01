SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $21,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

