SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

