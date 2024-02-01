SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.85

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 258035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 85,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

