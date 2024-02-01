SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.85

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 258035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $572.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

