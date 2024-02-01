Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34.

Spire Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE SR opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spire

Insider Activity at Spire

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $30,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.