SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a positive return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 4,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.43. SSAB AB has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

