SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

SSNC opened at $61.02 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

