STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after acquiring an additional 486,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $130,633,000. State Street Corp raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 71,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $72,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.84.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 177,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583,553.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares in the company, valued at $331,098,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 780,883 shares of company stock worth $24,898,512 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

