STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading 2.5% Higher

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.48. 151,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 791,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.84.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at $291,932,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 780,883 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

