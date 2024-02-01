Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,198,048. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.