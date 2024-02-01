Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,837. The company has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.