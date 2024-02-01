STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

STERIS has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. STERIS has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

STERIS Trading Up 0.4 %

STERIS stock opened at $218.95 on Thursday. STERIS has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.62.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in STERIS by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on STE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

