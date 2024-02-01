Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,095 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 96% compared to the typical volume of 5,158 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 12.3 %

WAL traded down $7.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,537. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.50. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

