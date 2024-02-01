Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,326 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 359% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,815 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 7.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXT traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,940,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

